GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,945,000 after acquiring an additional 135,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Avnet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,420,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,448,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Avnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

