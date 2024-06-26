GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 57.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

CZR opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.