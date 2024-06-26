GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 492 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.