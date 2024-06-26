GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 82 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.29. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.