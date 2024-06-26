GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Snowflake by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,459,000 after acquiring an additional 573,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snowflake by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock worth $6,686,742 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

