GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $35.00 at BTIG Research

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,593.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and sold 21,305 shares worth $462,821. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.