Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Generac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

