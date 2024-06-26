GICTrade Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. GICTrade has a market cap of $85.73 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.86420396 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

