Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

