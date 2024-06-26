Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.