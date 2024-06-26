Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 32,795 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,768,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 878,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 312,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,373,000 after acquiring an additional 472,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

