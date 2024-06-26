Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 80,875 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NEM opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

