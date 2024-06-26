Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

INDA opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

