Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

