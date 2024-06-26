Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

