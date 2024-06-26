Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.93 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

