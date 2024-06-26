Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.33 Million in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 4.40% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,795,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

