Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.36 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

