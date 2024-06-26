Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.54 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

