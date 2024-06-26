Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $174.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.34.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

