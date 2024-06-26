Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

