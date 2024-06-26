Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,117 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 60,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $5,287,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 318,828 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

