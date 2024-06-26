Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 213.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

