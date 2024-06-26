Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.