Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

