Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $5,080,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.