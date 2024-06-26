Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.
Get Our Latest Research Report on T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.