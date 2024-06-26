Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

