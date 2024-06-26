Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.