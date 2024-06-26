Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.27 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

