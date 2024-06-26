Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $775.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

