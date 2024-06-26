Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

