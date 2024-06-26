Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,217 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

