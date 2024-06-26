Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

