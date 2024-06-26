Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 31st

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
