Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 31st

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

