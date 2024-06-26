Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,713.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,713 ($34.42) and last traded at GBX 2,696 ($34.20), with a volume of 10212860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,686 ($34.07).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised Halma to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,425 ($30.76) to GBX 2,650 ($33.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Halma’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
