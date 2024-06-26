Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $490,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

