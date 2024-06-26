Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,374 shares of company stock worth $24,548,073. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $184.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $184.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

