HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $610,287.74 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $610,287.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,779.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HashiCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair lowered shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

