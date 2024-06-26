Head to Head Comparison: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 10.18 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.23

Profitability

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

This table compares H-CYTE and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for H-CYTE and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 208.56%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

(Get Free Report)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

