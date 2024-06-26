Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.40 million and $5,893.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00006767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.94 or 1.00029938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00078779 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.16270047 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,803.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

