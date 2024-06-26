HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Purchases $12,977.64 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,977.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,391,978. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 14th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Richard Hermanns bought 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $46,811.72.

Shares of HQI opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. HireQuest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.02.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. Analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

