Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.94

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.94 and last traded at $216.05, with a volume of 104642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 26,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

