Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $15.63. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,544 shares.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

