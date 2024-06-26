Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

