Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Trading Up 500%

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) rose 500% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 282,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £272,832.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30.

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

