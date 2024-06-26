Insider Buying: Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT – Get Free Report) Director Brandon Macdonald purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

Commander Resources Price Performance

Shares of CT stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.03. 206,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,458. Commander Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$619,710.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Commander Resources

Centenera Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines situated in Salta Province; and the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province.

