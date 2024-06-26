Insider Buying: Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT – Get Free Report) Director Brandon Macdonald purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.
Commander Resources Price Performance
Shares of CT stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.03. 206,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,458. Commander Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$619,710.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16.
