Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 192,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,372.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $473,700.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.05 per share, for a total transaction of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 15.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 123,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

