Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $842.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

