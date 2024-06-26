Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 55,587 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $386.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.52. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 729.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
