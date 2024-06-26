Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells 7,095 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,641.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daren Thayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

Domo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Domo by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also

